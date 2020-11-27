WARNING: This article features some graphic images.
A NUMBER of dead birds have been found along a stretch of the River Ebbw.
The birds – which appear to be geese – appeared overnight according to regular walkers along the track as they did not notice them yesterday.
The first of these birds have been found by the Pont-y-meistr Bridge in Fields Road, Pontymister and they are at various locations down to the next bridge by Avon Village.
Although there has been speculation on social media that the situation may be linked to a recent alert for aviation influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, many of the dead birds show signs of injury and appear to have been attacked.
MORE NEWS:
- Extra police on trains in Wales as anti-social behaviour increases
- Blaenau Gwent council abandons plans to buy Ebbw Vale's Festival Park
- This Newport family is donating 200 gifts to new babies at Gwent's new hospital
Some local residents have contacted Caerphilly County Borough Council and other relevant organisations.
The council has said early information suggests the unusual is unlikely to be the result of bird flu and that the birds have been killed, and an investigation is being conducted.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment