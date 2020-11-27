A POPULAR cupcake business is moving into a new premises this weekend.

Molly’s Cupcakery has been running for five years from owner Molly Curtis' home. But now the 24-year-old business owner has decided the time is right to move into a new building and open a shop.

“It’s not just for me, this is for my customers too,” said Ms Curtis ahead of the opening of Molly’s Cupcakery in Bryn Lane, Pontllanfraith on Saturday, November 28.

“I had a message recently from a customer who said that she wished I could see the reaction of the people she bought some cakes for and now I do get to. People have been so supportive of me and my business and this is definitely as much for them as it is for me.”

Ms Curtis has always had a love of baking and credits her nan with introducing her to it. “It was our thing,” she said. “I remember helping her from about the age of five or six and I loved it.”

After doing her A-levels, Ms Curtis decided that she didn’t want to go to university and wondered what to do. She had been doing some baking for family and friends and decided to go full time with it, working from her parents’ home.

“I’m so lucky I have such supportive parents that they have let me take over their kitchen,” she said.

The move to the shop will allow Ms Curtis to expand her business, moving from two to four ovens.

"I was having to turn people down because I just didn't have the space to be able to do their orders and I hated that, but now I can take them on," she said.

Molly’s Cupcakery was previously voted as one of the Top 5 in our ‘Best Cakes in Gwent’ by our readers.

Molly’s Cupcakery opening day is Saturday, November 28 between 11am and 5pm and there are free goody bags for the first 30 customers.