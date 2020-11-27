GWENT Police are re-appealing for information to find 40-year-old Anthony Hart from Newport who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on June 23.
Hart received a six-month sentence for reckless driving after being jailed at Cardiff Crown Court.
Due to the fact that Hart, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.
If you have any information, call 101 quoting 2000348971 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
