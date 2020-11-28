Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

This is Patrick and he's been part of the Davies family in Newport for just over a month. He is two years old and was adopted from RSPCA during the firebreak.

Alexandra Andrews, of newport, sent in this picture of Reuben, who has been part of the family for eight years. He is a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and was bought from a breeder in Newport.

This is Sooty who has been with the Woodward family in Ebbw Vale for about three months.

Tiny is one of four cats living with Susan Roberts, of Cwmbran.

Polly, the French bull dog has been with Kelly Maloney, of Oakdale, for about nine months. She was born in lockdown alongside five brothers and sisters. They were born at home due to vets being hard to access in the circumstances. She is extremely loved by the family and is a bundle of energy.