THE festive season this year is going to be very, very different, with popular annual events cancelled or seriously scaled-back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn't mean you can't still have a very merry Christmas.

Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate the season across Gwent this year.

Christmas Markets

There are many Christmas Markets still going ahead this year - most of which are happening online.

A St Julian’s Virtual Christmas Market is taking place on Facebook, where businesses purchase a virtual stall so that they can advertise their products in the Facebook page.

There is also a Wales-wide one, called The Welsh Online Christmas Market. If you’re looking to become a stall holder, post in the Facebook group and an admin will contact you.

The cost is £10 and is for up to Wednesday, December 16. The group has more than 46,000 members.

The Christmas Doo

Congress Theatre in Cwmbran are putting on a virtual show where group 4th Street will be performing a Christmas Lockdown special called ‘The Christmas Doo’.

The event is free and starts at 8pm on Saturday, December 19.

Virtual Afternoon tea with Santa Claus

The Celtic Manor will be hosting a virtual afternoon tea for children to enjoy a meet-and-green with Santa Claus – calling from the North Pole for a group video call.

MORE NEWS:

In addition, Santa’s little helpers will be delivering a small Christmas gift for each child.

For more information click here.

Owen Money’s Drive-in Panto

Comedian Owen Money will be bringing some panto magic to Blackwood.

The theatre will be hosting a drive-in pantomime of Peter Pan from Saturday, December 19, until New Year's Eve at the old Civic Centre site in Pontllanfraith.

For more information and how to get tickets click here.

Santa Calls

A Facebook page called ‘Santa Calls’ organises a doorstep, home (PPE is worn), and garden visit from Father Christmas himself across the south Wales area.

They are fully booked at the moment but will be posting available slots due to cancellations on their Facebook page.

Find them at @officialsantacalls.