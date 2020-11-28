QUESTIONS have been raised over a decision to re-allocate funding provided for a new splash pad in Blaenau Gwent.

Blaenau Gwent council was awarded £110,000 by the Welsh Government to develop the facility in January 2018.

Ebbw Vale’s Festival Park was chosen as the desired site for the facility last year, despite calls for it to be provided at Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar.

But after the scheme fell through, council bosses re-allocated the money for playground upgrades under delegated powers - meaning the decision was made by officers rather than elected members.

At a joint scrutiny committee meeting on Monday, Cllr Steve Thomas questioned whether any councillors were consulted as part of the decision.

“The splash pad was a very controversial issue up in Tredegar and the residents were up in arms,” he said.

“Which members of the council did the CLT (Corporate Leadership Team) confer with?”

Michelle Morris, managing director of the council, said the decision was made in consultation with the leader of the council and the executive member for social services.

“The purpose of doing that was to ensure the council did not lose that funding for Blaenau Gwent,” Ms Morris said.

A further report on the decision to re-allocate the funding was brought before the council’s community services scrutiny committee in September, after money had been spent to purchase the play equipment.

The council was required to spend the money by end of March or risk losing the funding, a report says.

Cllr John Morgan raised questions over a separate grant of £117,000 which the council received for play equipment.

He said that if that money has been spent elsewhere “the children of this authority deserve an apology”.

“The £117,000 put in for play equipment appears to have mysteriously gone elsewhere,” he said.

“What I want to know is where the £117,000 is now.

“In my opinion that money was meant for the children of Blaenau Gwent.”

But Richard Crook, corporate director for regeneration, said money allocated for play provision had not been put into any other budget.

“All of the money allocated to play has been committed to play,” he added.

Work to install new play equipment has now started.

Parks to benefit are Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar; Banna Park, Nantyglo; Duffryn Park, Blaina; Gelli Grug Park, Abertillery; Brynmawr Welfare Park; Warm Turn play area, Abertillery, and New Rassau Park, Ebbw Vale.