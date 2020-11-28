A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PAULA ULHAQ, 57, of Parfitt Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drug-driving with amphetamine in her blood.

She was also ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM HALL, 20, of Brynglas Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was also ordered to pay £309 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYRON JAMES SOTIROS, 20, of Fields Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 99mph in a 70mph zone between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound on the M4.

His driving licence endorsed with five points.

PAIGE REYNOLDS, 28, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted public disorder.

ELEANOR BREAKWELL, 29, of Hawksmoor Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cocaine and morphine in her system.

She was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER MALCOLM DAVIES, 33, of Bettws Shopping Centre, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL MARTIN TUFFT, 35, of Balmoral Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years and made the subject of a 10-week electronically-monitored curfew after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

RAZA ALI HUSSAIN, 28, of Cedar Road, Maindee, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he was found guilty of drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £522 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS CHRISTOPHER ABDI, 35, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the theft of beauty and health products worth £99 from Asda in Pill.

SEAN STEVENS, 36, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 68mph in a 60mph zone.

He was also ordered to pay £185 in a fine and costs.

STUART MORLEY, 32, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £660 in a fine and a surcharge and his driving licence endorsed with nine points after he admitted driving without due care and attention on Hendre Farm Drive.

ELDO KAVANL POWLOSE, 53, of Redvers Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £237 in a fine and a surcharge and his driving licence endorsed with seven points after he admitted driving without due care and attention on Hendre Farm Drive.

LEE LEWIS, 41, of Graham Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cocaine and cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £547 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CEMAL AKCA, 51, of Piper Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink-driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER MARTIN BURNS, 34, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.