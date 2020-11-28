A TALENTED 10-year-old from Risca has written and produced her own Christmas song to raise money for the NHS, and believes it could get to number one in the UK.

Millie Bushell, who goes to Risca Primary School, started writing her song ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ at the beginning of September when Caerphilly became the first region in Wales to enter local lockdown.

Knowing the troubles NHS staff would face for a second time, and having being inspired by the fundraising efforts of Captain Tom, Millie set about making her own song to raise as much money as she could.

With the support from her family and music teacher at school, she’s now produced the song.

“We’ve been through a lot this year and the NHS have been unbelievable, and I wanted to do something for them,” she explained.

“I started singing lessons earlier this year and decided I could make this. Dad (Andrew) helped me write the words, which took two days, and then we produced it with the help of my music teacher.

“Everyone at school has listened to it and they seemed to love it.”

Millie Bushell

Millie, who has aspirations to become a professional singer, added: “I’d love someone to help me release the song properly, to help me raise as much money as I can, and for it to get to number one.”

Mum Carla says it has helped their family through a difficult lockdown period.

“A couple of our friends work for the NHS and we know the direct impact this has had on them,” she said.

L-R: Carla, Millie, Mason, Andrew

“She’s loved singing all her life, but I do have to remind myself she was only nine when she produced this. We’re very proud of her.

“We’ve spent many a time dancing around the kitchen table to it – it’s helped us greatly.”

To find out more and to donate to Millie’s Go Fund Me for NHS Charities Together, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/millies-campaign-for-nhs-charities-together.