British Airways has apologised for a tweet backing England rugby team against Wales today in an entertaining Twitter debacle.
The airline was subjected to an unsurprising backlash after it tweeted: “Good luck to the England rugby team against Wales today,” which has since been deleted.
Among those to react to British Airways were Members of the Senedd Vaughan Gething and Alun Davies.
The health minister Mr Gething said: “Good way to annoy 3m+ voters”, while Mr Davies said: “And you expect me to fly with you?”
Journalist and news presenter Huw Edwards, who is Welsh, tweeted: “I love @easyJet.”
The hashtag ‘English Airways’ has since been trending online.
The airline apologised for the tweet, saying it had “unintentionally strayed offside”.
Good way to annoy 3m+ potential customers @British_Airways https://t.co/l8lv4DDYCg— Vaughan Gething MS (@vaughangething) November 28, 2020
I love @easyJet 🏴 https://t.co/kqVegW3wEA— Huw Edwards (@huwbbc) November 28, 2020
And you expect me to fly with you? @British_Airways https://t.co/GAwCg0144t— Alun Davies MS / AS 🏴 🇪🇺 🏳️🌈 (@AlunDaviesMS) November 28, 2020
