A 72-year-old woman has died following a road traffic collision in Cwmbran last night.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Police say the incident involved a pedestrian and a silver VW Golf, and took place at the pedestrian crossing on Llynwelyn Road near to the junction of Woodside Road shortly before 7pm.

The pedestrian, a 72-year-old woman from Cwmbran, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where she later died from her injuries.

A 27-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with officers, to get in contact.

Any motorists who may have any dash-cam footage of Llywelyn Road near to the junction with Woodside Road at the time of the collision is also asked to contact the police.

They are also appealing to businesses along Llywelyn Road to check their CCTV at the time of the collision.

Anybody with any information can contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 2000432427. You can also contact them via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.