WITH millions tuning in to watch season four of The Crown on Netflix, we look back at the era in which the series was set. The 1980s was certainly the Diana era but how does the drama match up to real-life royals? Take a look at these archive images and see for yourself.

South Wales Argus:

Prince Charles kisses his new bride Diana on their wedding day in London in a July 29, 1981. Picture: REUTERS/stringer

South Wales Argus:

Prince Charles and Princess Diana during their honeymoon in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Picture: Photo by Bryn Colton/Rex/Shutterstock

South Wales Argus:

Princess Diana sitting outside Highgrove with her son Harry, who is in uniform as a soldier. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty Images

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Princess Diana smiles for the battery of spectators cameras outside Newport Centre.

South Wales Argus:

Princess Diana during her visit to Newport and Monmouth in 1987

South Wales Argus:

The Queen, Prince of Wales and the then Lady Diana Spencer at Buckingham Palace in 1981. Picture: PA/Ron Bell

South Wales Argus:

Prime minister Margaret Thatcher at a dinner party at 10 Downing Street with guests of honour Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1985. Picture: PA

South Wales Argus:

The Queen with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: PA

South Wales Argus:

The Queen, riding Burmeses side-saddle from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards, in the parade before the ceremonial. Picture: PA

South Wales Argus:

The Queen seated at her desk at her Norfolk home, Sandringham House, in 1982. Picture: PA/Ron Bell

South Wales Argus:

Actress Emma Corrin is a double for Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown

South Wales Argus:

Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement. Picture: PA/PA Wire.