WITH millions tuning in to watch season four of The Crown on Netflix, we look back at the era in which the series was set. The 1980s was certainly the Diana era but how does the drama match up to real-life royals? Take a look at these archive images and see for yourself.
Prince Charles kisses his new bride Diana on their wedding day in London in a July 29, 1981. Picture: REUTERS/stringer
Prince Charles and Princess Diana during their honeymoon in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Picture: Photo by Bryn Colton/Rex/Shutterstock
Princess Diana sitting outside Highgrove with her son Harry, who is in uniform as a soldier. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty Images
MORE NEWS:
- Newport men jailed at city's magistrates’ court this month
- Tigercub Prints are donating 200 gifts to The Grange University Hospital
- Anti-social behaviour on trains in Wales on the rise
Princess Diana smiles for the battery of spectators cameras outside Newport Centre.
Princess Diana during her visit to Newport and Monmouth in 1987
The Queen, Prince of Wales and the then Lady Diana Spencer at Buckingham Palace in 1981. Picture: PA/Ron Bell
Prime minister Margaret Thatcher at a dinner party at 10 Downing Street with guests of honour Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1985. Picture: PA
The Queen with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: PA
The Queen, riding Burmeses side-saddle from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards, in the parade before the ceremonial. Picture: PA
The Queen seated at her desk at her Norfolk home, Sandringham House, in 1982. Picture: PA/Ron Bell
Actress Emma Corrin is a double for Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown
Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement. Picture: PA/PA Wire.