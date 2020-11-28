GWENT has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Wales in the last 24 hours, according to data published by Public Health Wales.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has recorded 409 new cases, making it by far Wales's current Covid hotspot.

The news of the rise isn't a surprise, with health minister Vaughan Gething saying twice this week that coronavirus was "burning most brightly" in the region.

Of the new cases in Gwent, 105 are in Newport, 100 are in Torfaen, 89 are in Caerphilly, 83 are in Blaenau Gwent, and 32 are in Monmouthshire.

The Cwm Taf Morgannwg area has recorded the second most cases in the last 24 hours with 322.

Over the last seven days, the incidence rate in Blaenau Gwent is higher than anywhere else in the country, with 430.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

Torfaen isn't far behind, with 424.6 per 100,000, and Newport is third on the list with 321.3.

By comparison, the average across Wales as a whole is 200.3 per 100,000 residents.

Three places in Wales recorded more cases than Newport in the last 24 hours; Rhondda Cynon Taf with 204, Cardiff with 174, and Swansea with 134.

Twenty-nine new deaths were reported across Wales - eight more than yesterday.