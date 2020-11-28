A NEW clothing shop has opened at the Gaer in Newport.
NP10 Boutique is a clothing and accessories store that has opened on Gaer Road, in Newport.
Owner, Clare O’Keeffe, has been able to expand her business since starting her shop online last year and soon realised that women wanted somewhere to shop for items that were different at a good price point.
“I looked at premises in Risca, but then Covid happened and the shop was not valued at the right price for the vendor,” she said.
“I am a client at Beau Belle at the Gaer shops and thought that the location was fantastic due to parking and the range of shops there.
“The shop became vacant during lockdown and I was lucky enough to secure it”.
The mission of the brand is to provide a personal and empowering shopping experience for women and girls with tailored customer service, and carefully curated and handpicked pieces.
The shop officially opened on Tuesday, November 17.
Find them on Facebook at @np10boutique.