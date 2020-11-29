FOUR men attacked a family in their own front garden in a shocking display of violence which saw the victims punched, kicked and spat at.

Jordan Rowles, 25, Jack Skinner, 26, Jordan Jenkins, 23, and Daniel James, 27, admitted affray against brother and sister Kelvin Raeburn and Catherine Davies.

A judge told the defendants they should be “thoroughly ashamed” of themselves for the violence they unleashed in Monmouthshire village Goytre.

Prosecutor David Pinnell told how the trouble flared in the early hours of December 1, 2019 after Christopher Davies ran home from them.

There was bad feeling between him and members of the group, Newport Crown Court was told.

Mr Davies’ mother and his uncle, Mr Raeburn, went outside the house before they were set upon.

Mr Pinnell said: “Ms Davies was punched in the chest and then spat at.

“Mr Raeburn was punched and kicked. He was later treated at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport. He needed stitches to his lip.”

The prosecutor then showed the appalling violence which was captured by a CCTV camera.

The attack took place over the course of several minutes.

David Leathley, representing Rowles, said: “My client is usually a law-abiding and decent young man.”

He described the violence used that night as “disgusting”.

The court heard the four attackers were men of previous good character who had no previous convictions recorded against them.

The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, told the defendants: “You should all be thoroughly ashamed of yourselves.

“Skinner you put in a flurry of punches and you Rowles were responsible for kicks.”

Taking into account their previous lack of convictions, the fact they all worked and the age of the offence, she said she was prepared to spare them immediate custody.

Rowles, of Parc Road, Coed-y Paen, Monmouthshire, was locked up for 13 months, suspended for two years.

Skinner, of Pentrepiod Road, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years.

Jenkins, of Highfield, Penperlleni, Goytre, was sent to prison for 10 months, suspended for two years.

James, also of Highfield, Penperlleni, Goytre, was jailed for 10 months, suspended for two years.

All four defendants must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and they have to pay their two victims £175 each in compensation.