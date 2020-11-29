FORMER Newport cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe hasn't let the dust settle since his recent retirement from his job in the centre of Newport.

Kelvin has dedicated even more time to helping raise funds for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care through selling his prints of the former Chartist Mural.

After almost seven years since its demolition, Newport’s famous Chartist mural is still sparking interest with prints of the artwork being bought then sent to all corners of the globe.

Kelvin, aged 65, who has raised thousands of pounds for St David's Hospice Care through the sale of the prints, has added to that tally with an additional £800.

The framed prints are on display and for sale at Arnold’s electrical shop on Skinner Street, Newport.

Composer and musician Kelvin, a Mason who is master of Casnewydd Lodge and honorary organist for the armed forces, friendship and Isca lodges, said: "Interest in the mural remains undimmed. Newport is the birthplace of the vote which is commemorated by the mural and through these prints.

"I am just thrilled that I can keep the memory of the mural alive and also to help raise funds for St David's Hospice Care which does such fantastic work throughout our community, especially during these difficult times."

Kelvin thanked Arnold’s Electrical, for maintaining a range of the mural prints, Paula Delaney, of Beechwood Frames, David Mayer, Oliver Budd, Roger Thompson and Phillip Sefton, for their help.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Kelvin is a truly remarkable supporter of St David's Hospice Care. Framing and selling the Chartist prints is a brilliant fund raiser for us and the4 art works make an ideal Christmas present too."

Visit Arnold's Electrical on Skinner Street to view the Chartist prints and to make a purchase.

St David’s Hospice Care is based in Malpas, Newport. For more information about the charity and how you can help, visit stdavidshospicecare.org .