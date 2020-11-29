TIME has been called on drinkers at a Pontllanfraith hotel and its grounds which is now set for a new life as a block of luxury apartments and detached homes.
The former Tredegar Junction Hotel, Commercial Street, in Pontllanfraith, near Blackwood, will be converted in a major scheme into seven apartments and joined by six, three bedroom homes and four additional annexed apartments.
The former public house is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £295,000 plus
Inside the former pub
The once busy pub and hotel was named after the railway junction which formerly linked the line, long since closed, from the south through Blackwood to Tredegar.
Sean Roper, handling the sale for the Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This is a substantial development site in a key location just outside the bustling town of Blackwood.
Inside the former pub
"The site benefits from existing planning permission to convert the existing public house into seven apartments and six further plots for three bedroom houses and four newly constructed apartments.
"The former hotel is situated in a popular location within easy reach of Blackwood town centre with its wide range of amenities and shopping facilities.
"The expected gross development value is believed to be in the region of £1.5 to £1.7 million."
Inside the former pub
Full details of the planning applications and drawings are with Paul Fosh Auctions.
Online bidding starts on Tuesday, December 8 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 10.