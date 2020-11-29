A PONTYPOOL born photographer has published his new book documenting the behaviour of tourists and photographers around the world.

Robin Weaver, 67, who was born in Panteg, began his career as a photographer on the Argus in the 1970s, and has been working on his most recent collection – Snappers – on his travels with his wife, writer Helen Werin, since 2007.

The book takes a look at “the peculiarities of photographers and their subjects,” said Mr Weaver, with sections focusing on 'photograph-faces' and selfie-stick 'snappers'.

“I’ve always been fascinated in photographing people,” he said. “It fascinates me, the behaviour of tourists and photographers taking photographs.

“It amuses me, but I always remind myself that I am like them - another 'snapper'. So, in a way, I am laughing at myself.

“I find it fascinating how different people pose for photos. The first smartphones became available in about 2008 and the advent of good quality front-facing cameras, coupled with the rise of social media, ushered in the age of the selfie. This added a whole new dimension to my collection.

Tourists posing for a photo with aboriginal street performers at Circular Quay, Sydney, Australia, in 2020. Picture: Robin Weaver.

“I started taking photos of them, my first one for this was in 2007, but I had no idea I would be publishing them in a book.

“During lockdown, my travelling came to an end, so I thought I might as well publish the collection.

“This book is dedicated to all 'snappers' for whatever reason they take their photographs. For me it is an urge to document the world around me, to record the everyday moments we often take for granted. In the ordinary, I like to find the extraordinary.”

On the summit of Snowdon in 2009. Picture: Robin Weaver.

Mr Weaver’s collection includes visits to tourist spots around the world, from The Colosseum in Rome to Australia, to closer to home in Conwy or at the summit of Mount Snowdon.

“If you go anywhere that’s popular with tourists you can see people posing for selfies or taking photographs ,” he said.

“I did a trip to Australia and New Zealand in March. It was incredible as I was standing around the opera house and harbour in Sydney and you couldn’t move without falling over a photographer.

“But last year I went up to Scotland to the Isle of Skye and I was amazed at the amount of photographers there.”

Mr Weaver, who now resides in the Peak District, has been working on a project in the area over lockdown, which he is hoping to publish next year.

Those interested can purchase Snappers in hardcover, softcover, or digital form via blurb.co.uk/b/10401992-snappers