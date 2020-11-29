THIS week’s Now and Then pictures are of a busy Newport street, but do you recognise this scene? Share your memories with us at tinyurl.com/y3rfyt8l

Then

Now

Last week's image was of Stack Square in Blaenavon.

Here's what you had to say:

Today's Now & Then is Stack Square in Blaenavon. Now fully restored it is a visitor attraction and was where the TV programme Coal House was recorded. You lived in these houses cheek by jowl with your work, these were company houses, they were for the workers. If for any reason you ceased work, you were out on your ear, no social security then. Blaenavon now relies on tourists visiting the iron works and Big Pit

Dave Woolven, Newport

And on last week's image of Caerleon:

From the dress this photo of Caerleon High Street looks to be Edwardian. Caerleon was the home of the 2nd Augustan Legion and the town is full of their remains.

The cameraman is standing in The Square, the buildings haven't changed in 100 years - Richardson the Family Butcher became, in later years, a DIY and general store where they couldn't do enough for their customers.

To the cameraman's right shoulder is a very small World War Two air raid shelter.

To the left of the camera is Cross Street, on the corner of which is the Bull Inn with its distorted stone window frames.

Behind the camera the road leads to the Endowed School founded 1724 by Charles Williams, opposite the school is the Roman Museum and St Cadoc's Church.

A little further on is Goldcroft Common where drovers held cattle overnight on their journey to market.

Caerleon was a quiet village outside Newport, now it has changed - now part of Newport, it is an overflow for Newport and with the developments and estates, it has lost its quaint charm.

Dave Woolven, Newport