A CHEPSTOW teacher who almost lost his career while in the midst of an alcohol addiction is now sharing lessons he learned during his recovery to help others facing similar battles.

Keith Hughes, a father-of-three, reached out for help last year when his work and family life reached tipping point.

At his lowest point he finished a bottle of gin each evening, despite his life appearing in perfect order to the outside world.

He now leads recovery groups to help others struggling with drug and alcohol dependency.

As a teenager Mr Hughes, now 50, trained to become a professional violinist and had ambitions to attend the Royal Academy in London.

He enjoyed a successful career in musical education, despite his drive often leading him to suffer ‘‘chronic stress and burnout’’.

He said: ‘‘I’d grown up as a member of the orchestra, and my passion for music and entertainment caused me to drink to excess in my young life.

"Drinking was part and parcel of the culture.

"It felt like a coping mechanism.’’

While at college Mr Hughes drove himself to a near breakdown.

His university life was hit with further tragedy when his father was diagnosed with cancer.

"I left my course and moved back home," he said

"My sister and I nursed my dad for four years. He would have been 89 this year.’’

Becoming a teacher was not without its challenges and, moving to London, Mr Hughes turned to alcohol again as a way to relieve stress.

‘‘Being a new teacher in a new area was challenging," he said.

"We didn’t have a lot of money.

"I was doing my best to provide for our family.

"I’d have a drink in the evening to help myself unwind.

"Alcohol is so accepted in our culture it’s easy to realise you have a problem when it’s too late.’’

In 2000 the family moved to Gwent where he accepted a Head of Music position.

Mr Hughes said that his dependence on alcohol began to snowball.

"I could easily drink a bottle of gin every night," he said.

"I always wanted more, it was my release."

Mr Hughes said that the tipping point was when he no longer felt in control of my drinking.

"That was March last year and I’ve been in recovery since," he said.

His GP referred him to GDAS (Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service).

The GDAS is led by drug and alcohol charity Kaleidoscope, and provides direct support and to individuals and families struggling with drugs, alcohol and poor mental health.

The service supports roughly 1,200 people across Gwent.

Mr Hughes now uses his background in music to help others to battle through their addictions.

"If I wasn’t doing this I’m convinced I’d still be drinking," he said.

He is now planning a career change into Addiction Recovery.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with drug or alcohol issues, contact Kaleidoscope at kaleidoscopeproject.org.uk