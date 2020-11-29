A NEWPORT woman made the most of lockdown, fulfilling her dream to publish a book.

To Love A Wishing Star was written by 28-year-old Laura Sully and is a poetic tale about Maisy, a girl in Wales, who discovers there are fewer stars in Wales than New Zealand (due to air pollution).

Fun follows, with the little lady wishing upon stars - in the hopes this will bring more to Wales - and eventually visiting the countryside with her dad where she discovers Wales does have plenty of stars.

Ms Sully is a costume designer, who normally commuted to London for work, but the pandemic slowed this down and gave her time to write To Love A Wishing Star, which is illustrated by Begüm Manav.

Ms Sully said: “Writing has been an amazing change for me – I’ve always wanted to do it, and finally have the time.

“This is my first book, but I plan to write more for the Law of Attraction Tales series. They will all be illustrated books aimed at children aged three plus.

“I wanted to let children know how powerful they are and that their dreams and wishes matter.

“Some children may think things aren’t available to them – I want to teach them that anything is possible, and you should dream bigger than you are and keep on wishing."

You can find To Love A Wishing Star on Amazon.

Seven-year-old Ella Powell enjoyed the book, although pointed out that "different people have different opinions.”

Ella, a fan of rhyming stories, said: “I liked the story, especially because every time she wished for something it came true.

“My favourite bit was when Maisy went to the country and saw the stars everywhere.”

The book comes with a glow-in-the-dark star which Ella described as "amazing."

Despite being from Wales, Ella said: “I didn’t care that the book was in Wales, I just really liked the story.

“The pictures look painted and are really cool. It looks like a galaxy or something – I absolutely amazingly loved it.

“It’s cool that it was written by someone in Newport – now I want to write a book!”

Ms Sully’s next book, which will be part of the Law of Attraction series, should be available at the start of 2021.