A MAN who flouted a restraining order just over a month after it was imposed was locked up for continuing to harass his victims.
Damien Howells, 33, of Burton’s Place, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was jailed for 22 weeks.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, the defendant pleaded guilty to defying a restraining order which put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for harassment.
Howells will also have to pay a £128 surcharge and £100 costs following his release from custody.