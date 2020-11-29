A NEWPORT writer has released a fourth book – honouring his late wife’s work.

Alan Roderick, who runs Cwtsh Arts Centre, recently released three of his own books. Although a fourth - named Božena’s Book and featuring haikus, poetry, paintings and drawings by Mr Roderick’s late wife - was also on the cards, issues with the publication put that on hold.

Mr Roderick said: “I was impatient to bring the other books to public notice, so I went ahead with publishing them on Amazon and left Božena’s Book for a few days.

“I then realised I had gone too far with her book to just let it drop and decided to try once more.”

The book has now been published by publishers LULU.

Božena’s Book features 212 examples of Mrs Roderick's artwork, 43 haikus and three poems.

Božena Marija Roš was born in Laško in Slovenia and was brought up in Žalec. It was here that she took lessons with Slovenian painter Žuža Jelica. Following studies at the University of Ljubljana, she worked as a librarian at the Stadtbücherei in Remscheid, West Germany and it was here she met Mr Roderick.

After moving to Newport, Mrs Roderick studied graphic design at the Newport College of Art. She had an active part in the Newport and South Wales arts scene, displaying her paintings at many venues and illustrating Mr Roderick’s books. She died in 2015.

Her memory and work is living on in Božena’s Book.

Božena’s Book is available to purchase on lulu.com or by contacting Mr Roderick on alanroderick11@outlook.com.