A WEATHER warning is in place for much of Gwent.
The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for fog that will run from this evening into tomorrow morning.
From 5pm today, motorists are warned to expect dense fog patches that are likely to cause some travel disruption.
Visibility could be reduced to as little as 50 metres in places.
Slower journey times are likely, warn The Met Office, while there will be disruption on buses, trains and potentially delays or cancellations to flights.
The warning will remain in place until 8am tomorrow.
It impacts Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
These are The Met Office's top tips for driving in fog:
- Avoid travel if possible
- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect
- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion
- Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves
- Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security
- Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.