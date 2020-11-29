ON THE DAY it was announced Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, died at the age of 85, Newport residents remembered when he paid them a visit.

The picture shows Mr Prowse - who featured in A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, in full Vader attire opening Edmunds Toy Shop on Commercial Road in 1982.

Nigel Corten, who worked for the South Wales Argus at the time, said he remembered the photographer who took the photo returning to the office astonished that it was in fact Dave Prowse behind the costume.

"If people knew he would be there, I would have thought it would have added some serious spice to the occasion," he said.

When Darth Vader came to Newport

"The photographer who took the shot followed him up the valleys in his people carrier for more photos at his next appearance, and was amazed when he took off the helmet and it was David Prowse.

"Apparently, he did a lot of personal appearances as Darth Vader."

Nigel's wife Pat Corten, who was at Edmunds Toy Shop at the time with her young sons David and Anthony, said: "People weren't so nonchalant about these things back then - it was a big deal.

"There were big crowds and people were very excited. I think many had a feeling it might be him, but perhaps didn't truly believe it."

Tributes to Dave Prowse

Tributes hailed his contribution to creating the "legend" of Darth Vader, his work on road safety which earned him an MBE, and for the generosity he showed Star Wars fans.

Writing on Twitter, film director Edgar Wright highlighted Prowse's work as the Green Cross Code Man teaching young people to stop, look and listen before crossing the road in a long-running TV campaign.

Wright tweeted: "As a kid Dave Prowse couldn't be more famous to me; stalking along corridors as evil incarnate in the part of Darth Vader & stopping a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in street as the Green Cross Code man. Rest in Peace, Bristol's finest."

American actor Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, said: "RIP David Prowse. That stature contributed so much to Darth Vader's legend. #BePeace."

Comic book artist Staz Johnson, whose work includes Batman, The Avengers and Dr Who, recalled the "dominating power" of Prowse's movement.

Neil Livesy, a Star Wars fan who met Prowse a number of times and worked with him at a convention in England, described him as a "very generous guy".

He told BBC Breakfast: "Most of the actors who play parts in the Star Wars movies are very accessible and Dave was probably top of that tree.

"He loved meeting the fans, he loved travelling the world, going to conventions and just signing autographs, posing for photographs and talking about his role in the movie."