NEWPORT Super Dragons can be found all over the city.
They were created in 2010 as part of a community arts project celebrating Newport hosting the 38th Ryder Cup and the event was followed up in 2012 with more decorated fibreglass dragons appearing in the city.
Here are some archive photographs showing the Super Dragons on display in Kingsway Centre.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport men jailed at city's magistrates’ court this month
- Tigercub Prints are donating 200 gifts to The Grange University Hospital
- Anti-social behaviour on trains in Wales on the rise