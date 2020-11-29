Almost one in four new coronavirus cases in Wales have been recorded in Gwent today.
Public Health Wales have reported that of the 1,005 new coroanvirus cases today, 240 were found in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
The health board area also reported three more coronavirus related deaths in the latest update, out of 16 new deaths across Wales.
Caerphilly was the worst hit area of Gwent for new cases, recording 74.
Newport recorded 57 new cases, Torfaen recorded 43 new cases, Monmouthshire recorded 35 new cases, and Blaenau Gwent saw 31 new cases.
READ MORE:
- Met Office issue new weather warning in place for much of Gwent this evening
- These are the worst streets for crime across Newport and Gwent
- How happy are you? This area of Gwent is the second best place to live in Wales
Over the last seven days, nowhere in Wales has a higher incidence rate than Torfaen.
According to the rolling statistics provided by Public Health Wales, there have been 453.4 positive cases per 100,000 residents in the past week.
The second highest figure is also in Gwent, with Blaenau Gwent registering 433.7 cases per 100,000 residents.
Newport is the third highest area in the country with 336.2 per 100,000.
The average across Wales is 211.3 per 100,000.
This is where the new cases have been reported:
Neath Port Talbot - 142
Swansea - 131
Cardiff - 88
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 78
Caerphilly - 74
Newport - 57
Carmarthenshire - 46
Torfaen - 43
Monmouthshire - 35
Bridgend - 34
Wrexham - 32
Blaenau Gwent - 31
Flintshire - 28
Vale of Glamorgan - 25
Merthyr Tydfil - 25
Ceredigion - 23
Powys - 19
Anglesey - 15
Pembrokeshire - 14
Gwynedd - 11
Conwy - 11
Denbighshire - 10
Residents outside of Wales - 22
Unknown location - 10
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment