A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MARCUS MICHAEL DALY, 31, of Howe Circle, Ringland, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Chepstow Road.

CRISTIAN TEODOR LINGURAR, 34, of Trinity Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,346 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he was found guilty in his absence of driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KIRK JOSPEH EDWARDS, 23, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder in Cardiff.

GARETH BALL, 40, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted stealing goods worth £147.46 from B&Q.

MEGAN SANTINI, 33, of Hampden Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZITA SHAW, 24, of Wells Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PATRICIA ANN TRAYLOR, 57, of Backhall Street, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARRYL WESTON, 23, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALICE BROWN, 19, of Linden Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD GROOM, 56, of Jenkins Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KELLY LOUISE HILL, 38, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHLOE LEWIS, 26, of Amelia Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES NORVILLE, 21, of Ward Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JACK PRICE, 27, of Beaufort Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN RUMSEY, 69, of Riverside, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KATY MARIE YENDLE, 30, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 70mph zone on A467

Between the Meadowland Drive and Tregwilym Road north roundabouts.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.