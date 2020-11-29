WITH everything going on in the world we could all use a little nostalgia. Step back in time 10 years to November 2010 to see what the Argus' photography team were out snapping pictures of.

South Wales Argus:

A prize presentation for a Beat the Burglar competition took place at Gwent Police HQ in Croesyceiliog. Youngsters who took part designed posters for a Gwent Police anti-burglary campaign and got to visit the police forensic lab

South Wales Argus:

Taking part in the visit was Ella Taylor, then 13. She is pictured with fingerprint enhancement officer Joanne Roache.

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Croesyceiliog Primary School pupils (L-R) Grace Willis, Megan Law, Lewis Kerr and William Evans, all 7 - along with Claire Notman (back) - planting daffodil bulbs for a Marie Curie Cancer Care fundraising campaign

South Wales Argus:

Three-year-old Sophy Cadman, of Newbridge, who was been nominated by her mum Hannah (pictured) for the St Anne's Hospice Christmas Grotto Competition

South Wales Argus:

Karen Logan, continence nurse specialist, who was awarded an OBE for services to nursing from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

South Wales Argus:

Rogiet Litter Champion Rob Stallard (left) with some undergrowth cleared with Tom Ward Jackson of Keep Wales Tidy at the Rogiet Countryside Park

South Wales Argus:

Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School pupils perform A Little Shop of Horrors

South Wales Argus:

Charlotte Perry as Audrey in Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School's production of A Little Shop of Horrors

South Wales Argus:

Ysgol Cwm Gwyddon Abercarn pupils (L-R) Eleanor Howell and Harry Townsend, both 10, check the speed of cars passing through the village with Caerphilly school travel co-ordinator Susan Davies (left) and Caerphilly road safety officer Lorry Davies