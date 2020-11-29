WITH everything going on in the world we could all use a little nostalgia. Step back in time 10 years to November 2010 to see what the Argus' photography team were out snapping pictures of.
A prize presentation for a Beat the Burglar competition took place at Gwent Police HQ in Croesyceiliog. Youngsters who took part designed posters for a Gwent Police anti-burglary campaign and got to visit the police forensic lab
Taking part in the visit was Ella Taylor, then 13. She is pictured with fingerprint enhancement officer Joanne Roache.
Croesyceiliog Primary School pupils (L-R) Grace Willis, Megan Law, Lewis Kerr and William Evans, all 7 - along with Claire Notman (back) - planting daffodil bulbs for a Marie Curie Cancer Care fundraising campaign
Three-year-old Sophy Cadman, of Newbridge, who was been nominated by her mum Hannah (pictured) for the St Anne's Hospice Christmas Grotto Competition
Karen Logan, continence nurse specialist, who was awarded an OBE for services to nursing from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace
Rogiet Litter Champion Rob Stallard (left) with some undergrowth cleared with Tom Ward Jackson of Keep Wales Tidy at the Rogiet Countryside Park
Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School pupils perform A Little Shop of Horrors
Charlotte Perry as Audrey in Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School's production of A Little Shop of Horrors
Ysgol Cwm Gwyddon Abercarn pupils (L-R) Eleanor Howell and Harry Townsend, both 10, check the speed of cars passing through the village with Caerphilly school travel co-ordinator Susan Davies (left) and Caerphilly road safety officer Lorry Davies