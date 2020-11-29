A MAN was remanded in custody after being charged with arson following a fire.

Jason Kripalani, 46, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He faces an allegation of arson reckless as to whether life was endangered on September 14 in Caerphilly.

The case was adjourned and Kripalani is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court next month.