FORMER Ebbw Vale man Merlyn Gee has sent us this picture of the Ebbw Vale Technical School, which was taken in September 1952.
He remembers the small teaching staff of Mr Salmon, Mr White, Mr Rees, Mr Williams, Mr Powell and another teacher who taught woodwork and went on to serve in local politics, but he can't remember the teacher's name.
He has sent us some names of the pupils in the picture: Donald Allsopp (second from the right in the first row); David Dicks (five in from the left in the second row); Lenny Powell (seven in from the left in the second row); Peter Hooper (last in the second row on the left); Gary Quantick (last in back row on the right); Colin Davies (four in from second left in second row); Dennis Kirby (third from end in first row); and Clive Cram (four in last row).
Mr Gee is keen to find out who the person on the far right in the first row is. If you have any information email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.
Mr Gee left Ebbw Vale in 1962 to join the Metropolitan Police and he now lives in Devon but regularly visits Ebbw Vale to visit family.