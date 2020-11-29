WHEN you're in a rush on a frosty morning, the last thing you need is an iced-over windscreen.

However, some methods of defrosting a windscreen could damage your car. Or even risk it being stolen.

Help is at hand from the AA, whose simple steps can help clear your windscreen quickly and safely.

Step 1 - check your wipers

Make sure your wipers aren't on before you switch the car on.

If wipers are frozen to the glass, the motor could be damaged if you try to use them.

Step 2 - switch on the engine

Start the engine and turn on the warm air blower on the windscreen.

Switch on the rear windscreen heater and heated mirrors, if you have them.

Turn on the air-con. It's not just for summer – it will remove moisture from the air to stop the car misting up.

Stay with your car the whole time the engine's running.

Step 3 - sweep off the snow

If we've been lucky enough to have snow, clear all the snow off the car - including the roof.

Step 4 - scrape while you wait

Use a scraper and de-icer on the outside of your car while you wait for the inside to warm up.

Step 5 - get the all-clear

Don't drive off until all of the glass is clear.

The 'life hack' of using boiling water - or even lukewarm water - to clear your windscreen instantly runs the risk of cracking the glass.

On very cold days, the water could turn to ice - warm water freezes faster than cold water.

Other internet 'hacks' to avoid include putting hot water in a sandwich bag to defrost a windscreen - which runs a similar risk to that just mentioned - and rubbing half a potato onto the inside of your windows to stop them steaming up.

A potato will leave greasy marks on the inside of your window, so don't do that.