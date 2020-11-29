AS IF being filmed in a Welsh castle for the first time, this year's series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is bringing a little bit of Gwent onto screens around the country.

The popular ITV show is currently on our screens - but this year the Australian jungle has been swapped for a castle in North Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dramatic surrounds are kitted out with furniture and props - including two thrones, 12 chairs and a bureau - all provided by Monmouthshire-based Caldicot Antiques.

The business, formerly known as Windy Ridge furniture, is run by Sue Jordan, 63, and Mark Jordan, 64, from their home - they've worked in the antique business for 35 years, but around six years ago moved the business to their home, selling in various online marketplaces.

Mrs Jordan, a big fan of I'm A Celebrity, explained how the sale of 12 chairs escalated.

"A woman called to arrange a courier; she mentioned working for ITV and I thought 'maybe they're for the castle'," she said.

"She called again and, with many antique shops closed at the moment, asked if we have any throne chairs.

"We found some and they asked if we could reupholster them with red carpet - as they're thrones I imagine they're significant to the show!"

Before sending the thrones, the antique dealing couple couldn't miss a chance to test them out - even dressing up as royalty for "a bit of fun."

King Mark and Queen Sue

The couple were delighted to be sent a photo of I'm A Celebrity hosts, Ant and Dec, sat on the throne and are "pleased" to have helped ITV.

“This is quite big for us – we usually buy and sell to the public and host antique fairs," added Mrs Jordan.

Ant and Dec in the thrones

"To my knowledge this is the first time we've provided antiques for a TV show and it was very exciting.

"Local people who know about it have said they’re watching the show with more gusto looking out for our furniture.”

The chairs initially provided by Caldicot Antiques were used on I’m A Celebrity when new camp mates – Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall – joined the show and it’s expected that the thrones will play a significant role in the show.

10 of the 12 chairs used while the new camp mates took on their first challenge (Picture: ITV)

Mrs Jordan added that she’s been enjoying this year’s I’m A Celebrity and is rooting for Jordan North to be crowned King of the Castle.

She said: “I think Jordan is lovely – Beverly too. The celebrities are showing more character now that they’re settled in.”