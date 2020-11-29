A GWENT teacher has been named Primary School teacher of the year at this year’s Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

Stacey Harris, who teaches at Coed Eva Primary School, in Cwmbran, picked up the brand-new award at the fourth annual event.

Nine of the most inspiring, talented, and dedicated teachers in Wales were recognised for their hard works this year, in which they’ve faced difficulties unlike any other.

The pandemic didn’t stop the celebrations at the virtual ceremony with 26 finalists and their schools, family and friends all tuning in to watch.

Hosted by comedian and presenter Tudur Owen and entertainment provided by acapella trio Sorela, education minister Kirsty Williams revealed the winners.

The awards recognise the brilliant work that our teachers and education staff do for our schools across Wales, and after a difficult year for the education sector, provided some much-needed positivity for those involved.

The Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, said: “I am so pleased that we have had the opportunity to celebrate our incredible education professionals for another year, and would like to say a huge congratulations to this year’s Professional Teaching Awards Cymru winners.

“After the ceremony was postponed back in May due to the pandemic, we have worked so hard to ensure the finalists get the celebration and recognition that they deserve.

“Both our finalists and our winners should all be extremely proud of making it to the final and know that the entire nation recognises their hard work and commitment to education.

“With the introduction of the new Pupil Award for Best Teacher category this year, it has been so incredibly heart-warming to hear from pupils first-hand how their teachers have and continue to impact their lives.

“It was an absolute honour to award the Welsh Government Special Recognition Award to every single person in education.

“After this year, it was impossible to single out one individual for this award and everyone deserves recognition for their resilience and hard work this year during the pandemic.

“To every teacher, cleaner, cook, caretaker, school business manager, teaching assistant, headteacher, education practitioner and every young person, you are all absolutely brilliant and we cannot thank you enough.”

All winners were presented with bespoke, hand-crafted Griffith Jones trophies.