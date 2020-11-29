A CHILD from Caerphilly has won £250 for his school in a competition to celebrate Black History Month.
Gavin Batenga wrote an article on the life and achievements of Mary Seacole from the perspective of a journalist.
The St Helen’s Roman Catholic Primary School pupil won the prize from the West Gwent Cohesion team.
The competition was open to all Year Six pupils across Caerphilly county borough and all entries demonstrated an understanding of the importance of black history.
Caerphilly county borough council cabinet member for learning and achievement, Cllr Ross Whiting said: “Congratulations to all pupils who entered the competition. It is wonderful to see children engaged in learning about black history and applying critical thinking skills.”
Thomas Jones won the Caerphilly staff quiz for Black History Month and will receive a Hotel Chocolate hamper and a DVD of the film Crash.
Mary Seacole was a British-Jamaican nurse who cared for British servicemen during the Crimean War in the 19th century.