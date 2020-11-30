THE priciest areas in Newport have been revealed - with one street seeing homes worth on average £848,000.

Latest data from property website Zoopla has revealed the city's most expensive streets to buy a house on.

In the past 12 months, homeowners in Newport have paid on average £260,000, from a total of 1,703 sales of homes.

So Zoopla has analysed this data and listed each street by the average cost to buy a home in and around the city.

The data supplied is from a 12-month period, between November 2019 and November 2020.

Here are the priciest areas in and around Newport:

1. Royal Oak Hill, Christchurch - £848,658

According to the Zoopla estimate, Royal Oak Hill is the most expensive area around Newport.

The average price for property in Royal Oak Hill stood at £848,658 in November 2020.

This is a rise of 2.64 per cent in the last three months and rise of 4.2 per cent, or £34,000, since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Royal Oak Hill sold for an average of £139,085 and terraced houses for £188,489.

2. Badgers Wood Close, Bassaleg - £780,209

The average price for property in Badgers Wood Close stood at £780,209 in November 2020.

This is a rise of 3.19 per cent in the last three months and a rise of £23,517 in the last year.

Flats in Badgers Wood Close sold for an average of £119,623 and terraced houses for £166,467.

This is according to the current Zoopla estimates.

3. Hendrew Lane, Llandevaud - £757,944

Properties in Hendrew Lane have increased in price by more than £30,000 over the last 12 months, according to Zoopla estimates.

The current average value now sits at just shy of £758,000, a rise of 4.2 per cent on the same time last year.

Terraced houses in the area sell for around £188,000, while flats in Hendrew Lane can be snapped up for around £139,000 Zoopla say.

4. Rhiwderin, Newport - £680,744

Zoopla estimates that the average house price in Rhiwderin stood at £680,744 in November 2020.

This represents an increase of £20,000 over the last 12 months, or 3.11 per cent.

Flats in the area sold for an average of £119,623 over the time period, while terraced houses were available for an average of £166,467.

5. Lower Machen, Newport - £671,353

The average price for property in Lower Machen stood at £671,353 in November 2020.

This is a rise of 3.19 per cent in the last three months (since August 2020) and rise of 3.11 per cent since 12 months ago.

In terms of property types, flats in Lower Machen sold for an average of £119,623 and terraced houses for £227,612.

This is according to the current Zoopla estimates.