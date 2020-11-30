Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Frankie Jones was born on October 31 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 6oz. Mum and dad are Sarah Cornthwaite and Greg Jones, of Abergavenny and Frankie's siblings are Amelia (11) and Reggie (one).

Kali Sue Simpson arrived on November 2 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 11oz. Her mum and dad are Lisa Treharne and Richard Simpson, of Newport, and her siblings are Bradlyn (16) and Aaliyah (12).

Grayson Cole Phillips was born on October 28 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 14oz. Grayson is the first child of Sam Phillips and Hayley Bright, of Newport.

River Julie Grace Kent-Hathway was born on October 27 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 3oz. Her parents are Jessica Kent and Joseph Hathway, of Newport, and her siblings are Carter (eight) and Wynter (three).

Stanley Arthur Collins was born on September 28 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 14oz. His mum and dad are Jodi and David Collins, of Langstone, and his siblings are Molly and Toby.

This is Xavier William John Fussell who was born on November 12 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 12oz. His parents are Rhea Jackson and Alexander Fussell, of Newport. His siblings are Lily Lloyd (eight) and Aurora Russell (four). Xavier was born 1,569 days after his big sister Aurora. Aurora was born 1,569 days after her big sister Lily. Meaning there is the exact same age difference between Xavier and Aurora as there is between Aurora and Lily. Xavier has the middle name John, after Rhea's father, who died from Covid-19 when she was seven weeks pregnant.

Marley Ruben Shortman was born on November 9 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb. Marley's mum and dad are Kim and Phil Shortman, of Cwmbran and he was four older brothers aged 15, 14, 11 and two.

Rhett Southcombe arrived on November 1 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 12oz. He is the first child of Lydia and Paul Southcombe, of Risca. Mum Lydia said: "Rhett is our first child and our much loved rainbow baby. A rainbow baby is a baby after loss - we have had three miscarriages before having Rhett."

Mia Wait was born on October 16 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lbs 15oz. She is the first child of Bethan Roberts and Zak Wait, of Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.