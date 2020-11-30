AN “UNREPENTANT” paedophile who shared fantasies about raping children as well as pictures and films of child abuse with like-minded people on WhatsApp has been jailed.

Serial sex offender Stephen Sellars, 62, is back behind bars after being locked up at Newport Crown Court for committing further “hideous offences”.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge told how one film the defendant downloaded was a particularly “disturbing” movie involving a seemingly unconscious baby boy.

He said Sellars used a pay-as-you-go mobile to carry out his crimes and detectives found CCTV footage to show him topping up the incriminating phone in a supermarket.

MORE NEWS

Gwent Police officers began investigating the defendant after they got a tip-off from the National Crime Agency.

They found so many child abuse images on his phone “they gave up counting”.

Mr Gedge said: “He used (instant messaging apps) WhatsApp and Wickr to chat. There were 234 pages from WhatsApp.

“The defendant had conversations with others where fantasies and thoughts were aired and developed about wishes to rape children.

“He said he enjoyed going to parks with sunglasses on to look at children.

“They were encouraging each other in their desires about young children.”

Sellars, of St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing indecent images of children.

He also admitted three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possession of an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

Mr Gedge said Sellars was jailed at Carmarthen Crown Court in 2009 for distributing indecent images of children.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, said: “His best mitigation are his early guilty pleas."

Judge Timothy Petts told Sellars: “You are a determined and unrepentant paedophile. You have committed further hideous offences.

“You have played your part in the fuelling the demand for the sexual abuse of young children.

“The police gave up counting how many indecent images you had.

“The investigating officer said some were of the most disturbing content he had ever witnessed.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and two months.

He must register as a sex offender for life.