CONTROVERSIAL plans to demolish a former Rogerstone pub and replace it with three blocks of flats have been recommended for approval by Newport council.

Plans to build 21 flats at the site of the former Ye Olde Oak Stave in Ruskin Avenue will be decided by the city council’s planning committee.

The site sits within the Mount Pleasant housing estate and would be located on land currently occupied by the pub and its gardens.

The building has remained empty for a while, following a temporary spell as a coffee shop.

The council has received 64 representations from residents and a petition signed by 39 people.

Concerns were raised over access, increases in traffic and anti-social behaviour.

In particular, concerns were raised about the traffic from the nearby Mount Pleasant Junior School, insufficient parking and inadequate traffic calming measures.

A report on the application says that the car park is currently used by parents dropping off and picking up their children from the nearby school.

The report says: “Without this car park, vehicles would be displaced onto neighbouring streets to find on-street parking.

“Local residents are concerned that this will result in indiscriminate parking and a risk to highway and pedestrian safety, particularly children as they walk to school.

“Whilst these concerns are understood, parking within the existing car park is on an informal basis and could be stopped by the landowners at any point.”

The original plans proposed 24 flats, however this has been reduced “to address concerns over scale and massing”.

Although the plans include demolition of the pub, the existing car park would remain and will be reconfigured to provide 30 car parking spaces and four visitors spaces.

Overall, the development would provide 50 parking spaces across two car parking areas, developments of this nature require a minimum of 42 according to the planning report.

If approved, there will be three apartment blocks with three two-bedroom flats on the ground and first floors, and one two-bedroom flat in the roof space.

The recommendation from officers is to approve the application subject to a section 106 agreement – through which the applicant agrees to pay a specified sum to the council to be used for green space, schools, roads or other facilities in the area.

The agreement includes a requirement for 30 per cent affordable housing, which equates to six flats.

The applicant would also be required to contribute £65,182 to upgrade and maintain off-site play at Cefn Wood and £29,71 for facilities at Bassaleg Comprehensive School.

The application will be decided by the council’s planning committee next week.