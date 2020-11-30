OUR readers have been pictured with celebrities from music, sport, acting and more.
If you have been snapped with a celebrity and would like to share the picture with us just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Bcdru4KX/ and fill in the Q&A.
Michelle Harber, of Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, sent in this picture of herself with actor and singer Jason Donovan. She said: "I met Jason backstage at a concert in Cardiff. When he saw me he was lost for words as I had dressed up as him from one of his videos. I asked him to sign a postcard for me with him wearing the outfit I had copied. The jacket was jointly made by myself and my mum."
MORE NEWS:
- Newport men jailed at city's magistrates’ court this month
- Tigercub Prints are donating 200 gifts to The Grange University Hospital
- Anti-social behaviour on trains in Wales on the rise
Wayne Gibbon, of Rogerstone, is pictured with presenter Sean Kelly on the set of Storage Hunters UK, the Cardiff episode.
Here is Josh Betts, of Newport, having his Ronaldo shirt signed by footballer Gareth Bale during a Celebrity Cup golf tournament at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.
Peter Evans, of Rogerstone, is pictured here with jockey Frankie Dettori at Ayr Racecourse.
Sarah Maynard, of Newport, was at Ladies Day at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, in 2013 when she met a whole host of celebrities including actress Samia Gandie, who plays Maria in Coronation Street.