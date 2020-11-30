OUR readers have been pictured with celebrities from music, sport, acting and more.

If you have been snapped with a celebrity and would like to share the picture with us just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Bcdru4KX/ and fill in the Q&A.

South Wales Argus:

Michelle Harber, of Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, sent in this picture of herself with actor and singer Jason Donovan. She said: "I met Jason backstage at a concert in Cardiff. When he saw me he was lost for words as I had dressed up as him from one of his videos. I asked him to sign a postcard for me with him wearing the outfit I had copied. The jacket was jointly made by myself and my mum."

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Wayne Gibbon, of Rogerstone, is pictured with presenter Sean Kelly on the set of Storage Hunters UK, the Cardiff episode.

South Wales Argus:

Here is Josh Betts, of Newport, having his Ronaldo shirt signed by footballer Gareth Bale during a Celebrity Cup golf tournament at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

South Wales Argus:

Peter Evans, of Rogerstone, is pictured here with jockey Frankie Dettori at Ayr Racecourse.

South Wales Argus:

Sarah Maynard, of Newport, was at Ladies Day at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, in 2013 when she met a whole host of celebrities including actress Samia Gandie, who plays Maria in Coronation Street.