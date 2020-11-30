A PLAN to improve educational provision for pupils with additional learning needs in Monmouthshire has been broadly supported by councillors, despite some concerns over the county no longer having a dedicated special school.

The council is drawing up a new strategy aimed at enhancing provision for all children with additional learning needs (ALN) in the county.

Developing ALN provision within mainstream schools, to help meet a wide range of needs is key to the strategy.

The model of specialist resource base provision within mainstream schools aims to ensure children have inclusion opportunities with their peers in school, while also benefitting from specialist teaching and resources.

There are currently five special needs resource bases in the county at two secondary schools and three primaries.

But questions over provision for pupils whose needs cannot be met in mainstream schools were raised at a meeting of Monmouthshire council’s children and young people select committee on Wednesday.

The council decided to close Mounton House School, near Chepstow, which catered for boys aged 11-16 with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties last year.

Cllr Louise Brown there are “a significant number” of children whose needs cannot be met in mainstream settings, but pointed out that Monmouthshire is the “only county in Gwent that does not have a specialist school”.

“We spend millions on paying either independent schools or other local authorities to cover children who can’t be educated in mainstream because of their particular needs,” Cllr Brown said.

“I don’t think this report really addresses that concern.”

Will McLean, the council’s chief officer for children and young people, provided assurance that support is in place for children with more complex ALN.

Mr McLean said that type of need is increasing and that the council will have to “think very carefully about how and where we provide for it”.

A regional solution is one of several options being considered, the meeting heard.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni raised concerns provision had not been developed prior to Mounton House School closing.

“It worries me we have not developed these capacities before we shut down the school,” he said.

But Mr McLean said the new strategy aims to cater for a wider range of children with additional learning needs.

Cllr Martyn Groucutt praised the new strategy for its focus on early identification of needs.

Jacqueline Elias, principal ALN officer at the council, said the authority’s plans could be a model for other authorities to follow.

“This is not a lesser provision,” she said.

“This is something that is just different to what other local authorities have.”