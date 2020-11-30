THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink driving in Gwent.

KIRK BRICKELL, 33, of Dowland Close, Newport, was banned from driving for three-and-a-half years after he admitted driving a Ford Focus while more than twice the drink drive limit.

He was made subject to an eight-week electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CASEY THOMPSON, 24, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 28 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink drive limit in a Volkswagen Polo.

She must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Thompson also has to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

LIAM GRIFFITHS, 20, of Cwrt Bleddyn, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was banned for 13 months after he admitted drink driving in a VW Golf.

He was ordered to pay £249 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

JANE COIA, 48, of Parc Close, Llangybi, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 26 months after she pleaded guilty to being three times the drink drive limit in a Mercedes.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

LEANNE EVANS-PHILLIPS, 50, of Church Street, Blaina, was banned from driving for 28 months and jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted being three-and-a-half times the drink drive limit and dangerous driving in a Ford Fiesta.

She was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD MICHAEL MORRIS, 40, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in a BMW.

He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

NIGEL WILSON, 40, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving in a Ford Focus.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

GARETH JAMES LEE, 37, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Ford Transit Connect and failing to stop after an accident on Church Road.

He was ordered to pay £479 in fines, costs and surcharge.

SARAH JANE BEVAN, 32, of Lansbury Road, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 23 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit in a Ford Fiesta.

She was ordered to pay £299 in fines, costs and surcharge.

PAUL DAVID BROOMFIELD DOLAN, 68, of Llantrithyd Road, Llantrithyd, Vale of Glamorgan, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit in a Range Rover Sport on the M4 in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £866 in a fine, costs and surcharge.