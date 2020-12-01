We are continuing to deliver vital services throughout the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

While England finds itself in another full lockdown and Wales emerges from a 17 day firebreak, dedicated local power engineers and support staff are continuing to work hard in the background to keep the lights on for customers at a time when many find themselves at home and relying on energy supplies more than ever.

Providing a safe and reliable electricity supply is a 24/7 job and as key workers, our teams are essential to warming and lighting not only homes and businesses, but hospitals and care facilities in the region.

Graham Halladay, WPD Operations Director said: “We know how important a reliable supply of electricity is, especially as people continue to work from home in greater numbers than ever before. We are here around the clock to restore supplies when needed. We are an essential service, so you will continue to see us travelling and working across the region. We are continuing to deliver vital schemes to maintain the network, replace aging assets and provide new connections for our customers”.

During the last month, we have reported:

87 per cent of power cuts on our high voltage network lasted less than an hour

Contact centre staff handled over 81,000 calls from customers

Electricity was available to customers on the network over 99 per cent of the time

As we head into winter, we will continue to work to keep the power on for everyone, this will be done in accordance with government guidelines. Graham Halladay concluded: “I would like to reassure you that we are working differently to keep the public and our staff safe. We have developed safety protocols and control measures to ensure we work in a Covid-secure way. If we ever need to enter your property to carry out our work, we will speak to you beforehand and will only proceed if you are happy for us to do so.

Everyone at WPD remains determined not to let anyone down”.

We are also committed to supporting local communities during the pandemic through our ‘In this Together - Community Matters’ fund, which was set up shortly after the first lockdown announcement. So far, we have awarded £750,000 in grants to charities, councils and community groups, directly benefitting half a million vulnerable people affected by the pandemic. Support has ranged from vital home delivery supplies, to children’s education initiatives to befriending services. We have recently extended our support, offering a further £250,000 to good causes to help them offer further support over the festive season.