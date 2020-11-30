DESPITE national lockdown ending on December 2, thousands of UK workers will continue to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most people have now been working from home for more than eight months, after the UK was first plunged into lockdown back in March.

The ongoing restrictions means many workers won’t be heading back to the office any time soon, with the shift forcing thousands to adpart to a new working environment.

While home working does come with certain comforts, it has several downsides too - including a possible fire risk from overloading sockets.

Warning from fire service

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning to home workers on social media about the dangers of overloading plug sockets.

Many households are likely to have more than one person working from home, which means more plugs will be in use to power computers, laptops and charge phones.

But despite plugs having space for more than one appliance, using all of the sockets is not always safe. If overloaded, wall sockets could start to overheat and potentially start a fire.

UK charity Electrical Safety First recommends looking regularly for the following danger signs of overheating:

a smell of hot plastic or burning near an appliance or socket

sparks or smoke coming from a plug or appliance

blackness or scorch marks around a socket or plug, or on an appliance

damaged or frayed leads

damaged or frayed leads coloured wire inside leads showing at the plug or anywhere else

melted plastic on appliance casings or leads

fuses that blow or circuit-breakers that operate for no obvious reason

How to stay safe

The fire service has advised that people use the socket calculator from Electrical Safety First to help minimise the risk of fire in homes.

The charity recommends using four-way bar adapters to increase the number of appliances which can be plugged into a wall socket.

To ensure your safety while home working, be mindful of these simple tips: