A GROUP of boys from Monmouth have cycled a combined 1,264 kilometres to raise money in memory of a friend who died following a battle with cancer.

Tom Walker, who was a pupil at Monmouth School for Boys, died from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia - a rare but aggressive form of cancer - aged 13, in June 2018.

Three months before he died, and before he knew he had leukaemia, Tom raised several hundred pounds for Cancer Research Wales by taking part in the Brecon Beacons Night Hike after his grandfather found a leaflet about hiking at Pen y Fan.

Continuing Tom’s legacy, friends Charlie Coulthard, Toby Day, and Oliver Edwards - all Severn House pupils at the school - have already raised more than £1,000 for the charity with the help of other pupils and teachers.

Oliver, who suggested the idea, had initially planned to ride 354km (the distance of the River Severn), but the boys hit top gear with the help of teacher Kieran Chaplin, with Toby riding the furthest distance.

Housemaster Lydia Livingston said: “Congratulations to the Severn House boys for the phenomenal distances they rode.

READ MORE:

“Several of the boys who cycled were friends with Tom and wanted to continue his support for those facing cancer.

“I’m so proud of the boys for coming up with the idea in their efforts to remember Tom and create what will now be a yearly event - whether we swim, cycle, row, or run the River Severn and back.”

Tom’s sisters, Holly, 14 and Emily, 12, have been at the forefront of a community campaign which has raised more than £147,000 to date, in his memory.

The first recipient of the Tom Walker Cancer Research Wales PhD Studentship for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Research is due to start at work at the Cardiff University School of Medicine, based at the University Hospital of Wales, in January.

Meanwhile, the Walker family has continued to raise money and awareness for Tom’s fund, selling cards and a new calendar from their social media accounts.

The 2021 calendars contain a host of photographs, which have been chosen from more than 700 entries; all taken by students and staff of Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools with the winners being selected by Tom’s grandfather.

Matt Peake, Head of Art at Monmouth School for Boys, has been heavily involved in co-ordinating the project and believes the calendars would make a lovely gift.

The calendars are now available for a minimum donation of £5 each, and can be ordered by e-mailing: calendar@swimfortom.uk.