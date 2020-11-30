A SCHEME supporting NHS workers in buying a home, with a contribution of up to £15,000, has been extended.

The NHS Deposit Scheme offers NHS workers a five per cent deposit contribution worth up to £15,000.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have announced that they will be extending the scheme until June 2021, after what has been an extremely challenging year for many health professionals.

The scheme was set up as a 'thank you' to all NHS employees who have shown courage in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has already helped more than 1,000 NHS workers across the country, saving more than £10m in the process.

And the benefits are being felt close to home in Gwent, particularly in Chepstow.

One NHS worker from the town recently benefitted from the scheme.

READ MORE:

Kirsty Thompson, a nurse working in the haematology department at The University Hospital of Wales, and her husband, Patrick, both grew up in Chepstow and decided to buy a home on the new Wyedean Fields development in nearby Sedbury.

Mrs Thompson said: “I work as a staff nurse at the hospital administering chemotherapy, intravenous drugs, antibiotics and stem cell transplants among other things, and being able to access the NHS scheme has not only made my service to the NHS feel valued by Barratt Homes, but has helped us secure our dream family home.

“We’ve also been able to upgrade certain elements of our home, including the kitchen, which wouldn’t have been possible without the scheme.

"I’ve always wanted an island at the heart of my kitchen, and thanks to Barratt and David Wilson Homes, my dream has become a reality.”

Richard Lawson, sales director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Wales said: “To date, our NHS Deposit Contribution Scheme has helped 74 NHS workers like Kirsty to buy their dream homes across South Wales - saving them almost £1 million in total.

“After such a difficult year for NHS employees in particular, and with the likelihood of tough winter months ahead, I am thrilled that we’ll be able to continue to support our NHS workers with this scheme into the new year and beyond.”

Another money-saving scheme which has been extended until June 2021 is Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Armed Forces Deposit Contribution Scheme, offering UK Armed Forces personnel a five per cent deposit contribution of up to £15,000.

For more information on applying for Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Deposit Contribution Schemes, visit barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8493.