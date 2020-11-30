NEWPORT County AFC will learn their fate in the next round of the FA Cup as the third round draw gets under way later today.

Here is all you need to know about one of the most anticipated moments of the football season.

When is the draw?

This evening. 7.10pm to be precise, just before the final second round tie between two of the remaining non-league sides Canvey Island and Boreham Wood.

How can I watch it?

The draw is live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 7pm.

The draw will also be shown live on the official Emirates FA Cup YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels as well as forming part of BT Sport's live coverage of Monday's game.

What number ball are County this year?

Newport County AFC are ball number 57.

What other teams should we watch out for?

Current Premier League champions are ball number 21.

Other top-flight giants include Chelsea (12), Manchester United (24) and Arsenal (2).

Spurs (39) and Manchester City (23) have already faced County in the FA Cup, albeit at later stages.

Leicester City (20) and Middlesbrough (25) have not got fond memories of facing the Exiles, having fallen to County in previous years.

Elsewhere, non-league Marine are ball number 58, and ball 60 will be the eventual winner of the Canvey Island - Boreham Wood clash.

Who have County drawn in previous years at this stage?

Last season, County drew Millwall - eventually slumping to a 3-0 defeat.

Looking slightly further back, the Exiles have fared a bit better.

In the 2018/19 season, Newport County AFC dumped out Leicester City 2-1 at Rodney Parade as part of a cup run which saw them eventually falling to a star-studded Man City side in the fifth round.

The year before that, County made it past Leeds Utd (then of the Championship) 2-1.

The win set up a juicy home tie against Tottenham Hotspur, which County came within a whisker of winning.

A 1-1 draw took the tie back to Spurs temporary home of Wembley, with the Premier League side eventually running out 2-0 winners.

County's only other foray into the third round of the FA Cup was back in 2015/16, when a Blackburn side managed by Tony Mowbray clinched a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Ben Marshall and Jordan Rhodes.