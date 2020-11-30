PUBS, bars and restaurants will face a new 6pm curfew in Wales, and the sale of alcohol in them will be banned.

Today, first minister Mark Drakeford laid out the new coronavirus restrictions that will come in to force in the hospitality sector from Friday.

The Welsh Government met with members of the sector over the weekend to discuss the new restrictions.

Under the new guidance, pubs, bars and restaurants will be forced to close at 6pm each night.

The sale of alcohol will also be banned in these settings.

After 6pm, the venues will be allowed to provide a takeaway only service if they are able to do so.

New restrictions will also hit other areas, with all indoor entertainment venues, such as cinemas, bingo halls and bowling alleys, being forced to close.

Indoor attractions such as museums and heritage sites will also have to shut, but those set outdoors will be allowed to remain open.

Mr Drakeford said: "This is a virus that thrives on human contact in our homes and when we come together.

"I recognise just how hard the hospitality and leisure sector have worked to comply with the regulations to make sure their businesses are compliant, in order to protect their customers from the threat of coronavirus.

"I am very grateful for everything the sector has done and I know that these restrictions will be very difficult, coming as they do at such a busy time of the year."

The first minister warned that advice from scientific and medical experts suggested that if no action was taken there could be 2,200 people in Wales hospitalised with coronavirus by January 12.

The advice also warned of "1,000 to 1,700 preventable deaths" over the winter period.

Mr Drakeford also announced a range of financial support for businesses impacted by the new restrictions.

A new £180m package would be made available for the tourism, leisure and hospitality sector, in addition to ongoing UK-wide schemes.

This will provide grants of up to £100,000 for small and medium businesses, and £150,000 for larger businesses.

Up to 10,000 businesses will be supported by the fund, which will be delivered through Business Wales.

A package of £160m will also be in place for businesses on the non-domestic ratings list in Wales.

Payments of between £3,000 and £5,000 will be available for them, while discretionary grants of up to £2,000 will be available for smaller business not on the list.