THE family of a Cwmbran woman who died in a car crash near Llywelyn Road on Friday have paid tribute to her.
Mary Eiddwen Phillips, 72, was killed at the pedestrian crossing on Llywelyn Road, Cwmbran, near to the junction of Woodside Road shortly before 7pm, Friday November 27.
Her family’s tribute read: “Our Mum, Eiddwen, has been tragically taken from us far too soon.
“She was a proud mother, mum-in-law and grandmother who spent her working life caring for others. Firstly, as a nurse and then following in her own mother’s footsteps by becoming a midwife.
“Since retirement she has travelled extensively, enjoyed gardening, reading, socialising with friends and former work colleagues.
“She loved spending time with her family, who are devastated by her loss and will be very sadly missed by all who knew her”.
Her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
Gwent Police are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken with officers to get in contact.
