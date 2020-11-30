THREE coronavirus deaths have been confirmed today in Wales, along with a further 802 cases.
More than a quarter - 247 - of those new cases are in Gwent.
The number of cases across Wales since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales, has now topped 80,000, with the number in Gwent approaching 15,000.
The latest cases confirmed in Gwent are as follows: Caerphilly, 69; Newport, 61; Torfaen, 58; Blaenau Gwent, 38; Monmouthshire, 21.
The three new deaths confirmed today are all in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area (west Wales).
The rolling weekly case rate - to November 27 - for Wales as a whole is 212 per 100,000 population.
Torfaen (432.7 per 100,000) and Blaenau Gwent (428) currently have the two highest case rates in Wales, with that in Newport - 304.5 - the fifth highest.
The rolling weekly case rate in Caerphilly is 284.4 (the eighth highest in Wales), and in Monmouthshire it is 188.2.
The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:
Cardiff - 93
Swansea - 87
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 72
Caerphilly - 69
Newport - 61
Torfaen - 58
Neath Port Talbot - 52
Carmarthenshire - 44
Blaenau Gwent - 38
Vale of Glamorgan - 35
Bridgend - 30
Pembrokeshire - 25
Monmouthshire - 21
Merthyr Tydfil - 20
Wrexham - 19
Powys - 19
Flintshire - 13
Conwy - seven
Anglesey - six
Ceredigion - six
Gwynedd - four
Denbighshire - two
Unknown location - two
Resident outside Wales - 19
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
