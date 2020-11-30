NEW lateral flow tests could be targeted at schools in Wales when more become available.

First minister, Mark Drakeford said that lateral flow devices could be used in school settings to slow the spread of the coronavirus between asymptomatic children.

Mr Drakeford acknowledged that there would "never be enough" tests to target every area they wanted to, but that schools were "very much on our list of targets".

The tests are currently being used in a mass testing system in Merthyr Tydfil, in the new care home pilot, and with some frontline staff in the health and social care sector.

As more became available, the first minister said he would like to see them moved into schools as well.

He said: "I think there is a strong case for trying to commit lateral flow devices in schools for the purpose of testing asymptomatic children.

"We will never have enough of them to do everything we would like to do, but schools are very much on the list of sectors that we are hoping to target.

"Doing so will mean that asymptomatic children can be identified, they can be looked after, and they will not spread the virus to other young people."